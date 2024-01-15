Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) has surged by 0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 280.82, but the company has seen a 1.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Reliance Steel (RS) benefits from strong underlying demand in its major markets and strategic acquisitions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Right Now?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is $296.00, which is $14.03 above the current market price. The public float for RS is 57.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RS on January 14, 2024 was 293.24K shares.

RS’s Market Performance

The stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has seen a 1.56% increase in the past week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month, and a 9.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for RS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for RS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.82% for the last 200 days.

RS Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RS rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.41. In addition, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RS starting from HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD, who sale 10,183 shares at the price of $278.86 back on Dec 04. After this action, HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD now owns 9,497 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., valued at $2,839,630 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Karla R, the President, CEO of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., sale 5,374 shares at $278.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Lewis Karla R is holding 83,884 shares at $1,498,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.73 for the present operating margin

+29.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stands at +10.81. The total capital return value is set at 29.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 13.66 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.84. Total debt to assets is 17.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.