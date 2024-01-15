Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. (RGA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. (NYSE: RGA) has jumped by 0.47 compared to previous close of 167.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that ENS, PCRFY and RGA made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 10, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. (NYSE: RGA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. (NYSE: RGA) is above average at 12.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. (RGA) is $186.17, which is $17.58 above the current market price. The public float for RGA is 65.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGA on January 14, 2024 was 369.86K shares.

RGA’s Market Performance

RGA’s stock has seen a 0.92% increase for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a 15.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for RGA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $189 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RGA Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGA rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.56. In addition, Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. saw 4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGA starting from HERRMANN RONALD, who purchase 440 shares at the price of $166.78 back on Dec 13. After this action, HERRMANN RONALD now owns 440 shares of Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc., valued at $73,383 using the latest closing price.

HERRMANN RONALD, the EVP of Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc., sale 510 shares at $161.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that HERRMANN RONALD is holding 0 shares at $82,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. stands at +3.83. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.99. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. (RGA), the company’s capital structure generated 95.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.87. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc. (RGA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.