Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) has jumped by 0.45 compared to previous close of 137.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-12 that MILWAUKEE , Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Regal Rexnord will host a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CT (10:00 am ET) on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RRX is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) is $168.31, which is $29.72 above the current market price. The public float for RRX is 66.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On January 14, 2024, RRX’s average trading volume was 527.53K shares.

RRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) has seen a -0.70% decrease in the past week, with a 7.31% rise in the past month, and a 2.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for RRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for RRX’s stock, with a -0.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RRX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $151 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RRX Trading at 8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRX fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.66. In addition, Regal Rexnord Corp saw -6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRX starting from CRANDALL THEODORE D, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $100.77 back on Nov 07. After this action, CRANDALL THEODORE D now owns 6,207 shares of Regal Rexnord Corp, valued at $201,540 using the latest closing price.

Avampato John, the Senior VP & CIO * of Regal Rexnord Corp, sale 8,427 shares at $151.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Avampato John is holding 12,953 shares at $1,279,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+32.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regal Rexnord Corp stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value -0.19, with -0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 20.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.