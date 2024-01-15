Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) by analysts is $52.92, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for RRR is 49.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of RRR was 457.91K shares.

The stock of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) has decreased by -0.88 when compared to last closing price of 50.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-10 that LAS VEGAS , Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (“Red Rock Resorts”, “we” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RRR) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m.

RRR’s Market Performance

RRR’s stock has fallen by -1.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.60% and a quarterly rise of 21.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Red Rock Resorts Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.40% for RRR’s stock, with a 9.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

RRR Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.64. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc saw -6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.68 for the present operating margin

+56.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 19.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.92. Equity return is now at value 271.57, with 5.99 for asset returns.

Based on Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR), the company’s capital structure generated 6,895.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.57. Total debt to assets is 90.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,825.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.