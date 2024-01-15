Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) is $16.50, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for RRGB is 14.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRGB on January 14, 2024 was 179.43K shares.

RRGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) has jumped by 0.63 compared to previous close of 11.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Red Robin (RRGB) closed the most recent trading day at $11.15, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB’s stock has fallen by -1.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.95% and a quarterly rise of 56.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.53% for RRGB’s stock, with a -3.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RRGB Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.69. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc saw -10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Archon Capital Management LLC, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $7.57 back on Oct 04. After this action, Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,692 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, valued at $45,420 using the latest closing price.

Archon Capital Management LLC, the 10% Owner of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $7.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Archon Capital Management LLC is holding 1,864,692 shares at $371,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+9.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc stands at -6.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.96. Equity return is now at value -240.35, with -6.29 for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 12,225.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.19. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,260.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.