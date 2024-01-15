Real-Time Update: Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has seen a -1.20% decrease in the past week, with a 6.73% gain in the past month, and a 17.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for SF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.03% for SF stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) Right Now?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) by analysts is $76.83, which is $7.53 above the current market price. The public float for SF is 98.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of SF was 546.94K shares.

SF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has plunged by -0.57 when compared to previous closing price of 69.70, but the company has seen a -1.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Last summer, the Stifel Financial Corp. 4.50% DEP PFD was recommended to be swapped for the Morgan Stanley 4.250% DP PFD O. With the Fed’s projected rate cuts, the call to swap the preferred stocks is reviewed. The Morgan Stanley PFD A 1/1000, a floating preferred stock with a floor rate, is also being considered.

Analysts’ Opinion of SF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SF stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SF in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $83 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SF Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SF fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.79. In addition, Stifel Financial Corp. saw 0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SF starting from Fisher Mark P, who sale 8,100 shares at the price of $64.75 back on Dec 13. After this action, Fisher Mark P now owns 40,175 shares of Stifel Financial Corp., valued at $524,434 using the latest closing price.

REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K, the CEO of Stifel Bank & Trust of Stifel Financial Corp., sale 15,377 shares at $62.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K is holding 42,225 shares at $959,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.98 for the present operating margin

+94.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stifel Financial Corp. stands at +14.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 10.25, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Stifel Financial Corp. (SF), the company’s capital structure generated 41.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.28. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.