Real-Time Update: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) has seen a 0.95% increase in the past week, with a 41.02% gain in the past month, and a 49.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for MGTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for MGTX’s stock, with a 8.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGTX is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGTX is $21.60, which is $15.24 above the current price. The public float for MGTX is 49.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGTX on January 14, 2024 was 466.98K shares.

MGTX) stock’s latest price update

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 6.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that MeiraGTx (MGTX) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MGTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $27 based on the research report published on October 23, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MGTX Trading at 14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTX rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, MeiraGTx Holdings plc saw -9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 4,347,826 shares at the price of $5.75 back on May 05. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,281,103 shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc, valued at $25,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.87 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for MeiraGTx Holdings plc stands at -814.16. The total capital return value is set at -55.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.94.

Based on MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 28.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.