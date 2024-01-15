Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for PACK is 72.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PACK on January 14, 2024 was 481.67K shares.

PACK) stock’s latest price update

Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.85 in relation to previous closing price of 4.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Sara Horvath – VP, General Counsel and Secretary Omar Asali – Chairman and CEO Bill Drew – CFO Conference Call Participants Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Ghansham Panjabi – Baird Adam Samuelson – Goldman Sachs Operator Hello, and welcome to the Ranpak Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PACK’s Market Performance

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) has experienced a -7.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.39% rise in the past month, and a 2.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for PACK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.02% for PACK’s stock, with a 3.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PACK Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp saw -17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Siebert Mark A., who purchase 5 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Nov 28. After this action, Siebert Mark A. now owns 272 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp, valued at $20 using the latest closing price.

Siebert Mark A., the MD, North America of Ranpak Holdings Corp, purchase 267 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Siebert Mark A. is holding 267 shares at $1,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp stands at -12.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -4.22, with -2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 35.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.