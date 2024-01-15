Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS)’s stock price has plunge by 4.18relation to previous closing price of 4.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Eddie Valentis – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Henry Williams – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day and welcome to the Pyxis Tankers Conference Call to discuss the Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) is 2.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PXS is 0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PXS is 5.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On January 14, 2024, PXS’s average trading volume was 69.64K shares.

The stock of Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS) has seen a -1.97% decrease in the past week, with a 15.13% rise in the past month, and a 14.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for PXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.68% for PXS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.83% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

After a stumble in the market that brought PXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXS fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Pyxis Tankers Inc saw 7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

+30.47 for the present operating margin

+37.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pyxis Tankers Inc stands at +22.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.88. Equity return is now at value 33.64, with 14.52 for asset returns.

Based on Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 51.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

To wrap up, the performance of Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.