Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, PLSE stock has gone down by -11.07%, with a monthly decline of -14.48% and a quarterly surge of 97.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.67% for Pulse Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.16% for PLSE’s stock, with a 22.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for PLSE is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for PLSE is $5.00, which is -$3.03 below the current market price. The public float for PLSE is 16.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.51% of that float. The average trading volume for PLSE on January 14, 2024 was 275.88K shares.

The stock price of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) has dropped by -1.23 compared to previous close of 8.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Philip Taylor – IR Kevin Danahy – President and CEO Darrin Uecker – CTO and Director Mitchell Levinson – Chief Strategy Officer Michael Koffler – VP of Finance Bob Duggan – Chairman Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Pulse Biosciences Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLSE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PLSE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLSE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on July 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PLSE Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -20.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLSE fell by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +197.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, Pulse Biosciences Inc saw -34.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLSE starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 17,999 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Dec 12. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 36,984,179 shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc, valued at $164,691 using the latest closing price.

DUGGAN ROBERT W, the Director of Pulse Biosciences Inc, purchase 90,118 shares at $9.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that DUGGAN ROBERT W is holding 36,966,180 shares at $843,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8293.86 for the present operating margin

-1797.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulse Biosciences Inc stands at -8357.86. The total capital return value is set at -96.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.48. Equity return is now at value -135.34, with -51.43 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -50,722.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.