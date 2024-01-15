Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.83 in relation to its previous close of 1.64. However, the company has experienced a -7.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-09 that Shares of Israeli pharmaceutical companies took a hit in premarket trades Monday after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Is It Worth Investing in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) is above average at 39.36x. The 36-month beta value for PLX is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PLX is 62.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.32% of that float. The average trading volume of PLX on January 14, 2024 was 400.59K shares.

PLX’s Market Performance

PLX’s stock has seen a -7.47% decrease for the week, with a 1.90% rise in the past month and a 8.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.39% for PLX’s stock, with a -15.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PLX Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7530. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. saw -9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLX starting from Bashan Dror, who purchase 64,516 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Oct 19. After this action, Bashan Dror now owns 132,516 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $90,484 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.32 for the present operating margin

+58.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -31.33. The total capital return value is set at -51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.27. Equity return is now at value 79.42, with 14.72 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.