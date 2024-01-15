Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, PB stock has gone down by -2.07%, with a monthly gain of 3.35% and a quarterly surge of 23.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for PB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Right Now?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is $72.81, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for PB is 89.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PB on January 14, 2024 was 643.19K shares.

PB) stock’s latest price update

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.06 in comparison to its previous close of 65.40, however, the company has experienced a -2.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-27 that HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In conjunction with Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement, scheduled before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, you are invited to listen to its conference call at 11:30 AM, Eastern Time (10:30 AM, Central Time) on that day. Participants will include members of Prosperity’s executive management team.

Analysts’ Opinion of PB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PB Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PB fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.70. In addition, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PB starting from LORD L. JACK, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $62.94 back on Dec 11. After this action, LORD L. JACK now owns 31,025 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., valued at $132,174 using the latest closing price.

LORD L. JACK, the Director of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $62.04 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that LORD L. JACK is holding 33,125 shares at $310,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stands at +42.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 6.77, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.