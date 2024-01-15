ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) has increased by 10.95 when compared to last closing price of 2.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that ProQR (PRQR) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PRQR is at 0.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRQR is $3.66, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for PRQR is 50.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for PRQR on January 14, 2024 was 210.24K shares.

PRQR’s Market Performance

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has seen a 10.12% increase in the past week, with a 8.78% rise in the past month, and a 84.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.74% for PRQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.88% for PRQR’s stock, with a 29.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PRQR Trading at 29.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR rose by +10.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V saw 12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1622.02 for the present operating margin

+37.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V stands at -1612.86. The total capital return value is set at -47.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.85. Equity return is now at value -64.10, with -26.78 for asset returns.

Based on ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.12. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.