Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) Stock Showcases -0.33% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) has seen a 3.71% increase in the past week, with a 0.73% gain in the past month, and a 2.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for PRGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.33% for PRGS’s stock, with a -3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS) is 30.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRGS is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) is $63.33, which is $9.33 above the current market price. The public float for PRGS is 42.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. On January 14, 2024, PRGS’s average trading volume was 279.63K shares.

PRGS) stock’s latest price update

Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS)’s stock price has soared by 1.26 in relation to previous closing price of 53.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRGS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PRGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRGS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $60 based on the research report published on January 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PRGS Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGS rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.15. In addition, Progress Software Corp. saw -0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGS starting from Subramanian Sundar, who sale 750 shares at the price of $52.12 back on Jan 08. After this action, Subramanian Sundar now owns 13,942 shares of Progress Software Corp., valued at $39,090 using the latest closing price.

Subramanian Sundar, the EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt of Progress Software Corp., sale 8,109 shares at $54.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Subramanian Sundar is holding 14,692 shares at $438,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.17 for the present operating margin

+76.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progress Software Corp. stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 12.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Progress Software Corp. (PRGS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 45.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.