Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.27 in relation to its previous close of 76.89. However, the company has experienced a 0.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Power Integrations (POWI) is expanding its footprint in the semiconductor space with the launch of new solutions like the SCALE-2 2SP0230T2x0 dual-channel gate drivers.

Is It Worth Investing in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) Right Now?

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for POWI is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for POWI is $83.60, which is $6.5 above the current price. The public float for POWI is 55.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POWI on January 14, 2024 was 413.87K shares.

POWI’s Market Performance

POWI stock saw a decrease of 0.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Power Integrations Inc. (POWI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.24% for POWI’s stock, with a -5.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for POWI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for POWI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $82 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

POWI Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWI rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.14. In addition, Power Integrations Inc. saw -6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWI starting from NAYYAR SANDEEP, who sale 14,652 shares at the price of $76.22 back on Nov 30. After this action, NAYYAR SANDEEP now owns 74,055 shares of Power Integrations Inc., valued at $1,116,828 using the latest closing price.

BALAKRISHNAN BALU, the President and CEO of Power Integrations Inc., sale 47,422 shares at $77.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that BALAKRISHNAN BALU is holding 525,603 shares at $3,680,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.71 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Power Integrations Inc. stands at +26.24. The total capital return value is set at 21.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.32. Equity return is now at value 8.37, with 7.55 for asset returns.

Based on Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.