Popular Inc. (BPOP) Stock Showcases -0.21% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, BPOP stock has gone down by -0.01%, with a monthly gain of 6.38% and a quarterly surge of 27.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Popular Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.21% for BPOP stock, with a simple moving average of 23.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is above average at 8.30x. The 36-month beta value for BPOP is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BPOP is $91.63, which is $10.54 above than the current price. The public float for BPOP is 70.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of BPOP on January 14, 2024 was 361.24K shares.

BPOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has plunged by -0.86 when compared to previous closing price of 81.78, but the company has seen a -0.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-29 that SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Popular will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Corporation’s website: www.popular.co.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BPOP Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.32. In addition, Popular Inc. saw -1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from SEPULVEDA ELI, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $71.70 back on Nov 28. After this action, SEPULVEDA ELI now owns 35,208 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $717,040 using the latest closing price.

NEGRON EDUARDO J., the Executive Vice President of Popular Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $71.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that NEGRON EDUARDO J. is holding 36,108 shares at $719,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +35.25. The total capital return value is set at 21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.75. Equity return is now at value 17.31, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc. (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.62. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Popular Inc. (BPOP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.