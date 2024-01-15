Pool Corporation’s (POOL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Pool Corporation (POOL) has gone up by 1.08% for the week, with a 8.54% rise in the past month and a 10.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.49% for POOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for POOL’s stock, with a 8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) Right Now?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for POOL is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for POOL is $382.57, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for POOL is 37.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.78% of that float. The average trading volume for POOL on January 14, 2024 was 357.34K shares.

POOL) stock’s latest price update

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.80relation to previous closing price of 384.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Strong maintenance and repair demand is likely to benefit Pool Corp (POOL) amid softened new pool construction activities.

Analysts’ Opinion of POOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POOL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for POOL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for POOL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $415 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

POOL Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POOL rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $389.51. In addition, Pool Corporation saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POOL starting from NEIL JENNIFER M, who sale 2,333 shares at the price of $352.00 back on May 09. After this action, NEIL JENNIFER M now owns 8,095 shares of Pool Corporation, valued at $821,216 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.61 for the present operating margin

+31.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pool Corporation stands at +12.04. The total capital return value is set at 38.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.55. Equity return is now at value 41.45, with 15.19 for asset returns.

Based on Pool Corporation (POOL), the company’s capital structure generated 134.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.35. Total debt to assets is 46.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pool Corporation (POOL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.