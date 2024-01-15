PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.11 in relation to its previous close of 94.97. However, the company has experienced a -0.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Technological advancements, growing interest income and heightened M&A activities are shaping the Finance space. TW, OBDC, AX and PJT are among the frontrunners to keep the winning streak alive.

Is It Worth Investing in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT) Right Now?

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PJT is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PJT is $98.25, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for PJT is 22.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.25% of that float. The average trading volume for PJT on January 14, 2024 was 305.14K shares.

PJT’s Market Performance

PJT’s stock has seen a -0.68% decrease for the week, with a -2.43% drop in the past month and a 20.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for PJT Partners Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.79% for PJT stock, with a simple moving average of 21.65% for the last 200 days.

PJT Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PJT fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.63. In addition, PJT Partners Inc saw -6.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PJT starting from Lee Ji-Yeun, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $89.76 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lee Ji-Yeun now owns 83,421 shares of PJT Partners Inc, valued at $897,604 using the latest closing price.

Lee Ji-Yeun, the Managing Partner of PJT Partners Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $79.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Lee Ji-Yeun is holding 93,421 shares at $796,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PJT Partners Inc stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 23.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.77. Equity return is now at value 47.75, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on PJT Partners Inc (PJT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.29. Total debt to assets is 12.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PJT Partners Inc (PJT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.