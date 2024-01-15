Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP): A Technical Analysis

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is $96.09, which is $11.63 above the current market price. The public float for PNFP is 74.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNFP on January 14, 2024 was 460.79K shares.

PNFP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has dropped by -0.33 compared to previous close of 84.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Looking beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimate forecasts for Pinnacle Financial (PNFP), delve into some of its key metrics to gain a deeper insight into the company’s potential performance for the quarter ended December 2023.

PNFP’s Market Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has seen a -1.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.15% gain in the past month and a 24.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for PNFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.28% for PNFP’s stock, with a 30.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNFP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PNFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNFP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PNFP Trading at 8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.41. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from CARPENTER HAROLD R, who sale 2,431 shares at the price of $87.72 back on Dec 14. After this action, CARPENTER HAROLD R now owns 45,716 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $213,243 using the latest closing price.

Brock Charles E, the Director of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $80.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Brock Charles E is holding 34,293 shares at $161,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +34.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 1.37 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.09. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.