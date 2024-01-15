Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHAT is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PHAT is 26.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.59% of that float. On January 14, 2024, PHAT’s average trading volume was 530.87K shares.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.56relation to previous closing price of 7.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ stock is down 35% from its August highs and is now trading at $9. The company has two approved indications for its drug vonoprazan and an upcoming PDUFA. Phathom has a cash balance of $213mn and a cash runway of 8-9 quarters, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

PHAT’s Market Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has experienced a -13.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.03% drop in the past month, and a -21.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for PHAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.44% for PHAT stock, with a simple moving average of -31.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $26 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PHAT Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT fell by -13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Henderson Molly, who sale 2,127 shares at the price of $7.24 back on Nov 20. After this action, Henderson Molly now owns 103,061 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $15,403 using the latest closing price.

Parikh Asit, the Director of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Parikh Asit is holding 55,000 shares at $19,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -113.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.12. Equity return is now at value -3489.00, with -80.68 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.