Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Petmed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)’s stock price has increased by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 7.16. However, the company has seen a 1.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-16 that Penny stocks can be your best friend but also your worst enemy. Although individual pennies often provide lucrative returns, a diversified penny stock portfolio tends to underperform the S&P 500.

Is It Worth Investing in Petmed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PETS is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PETS is $9.75, which is $2.5 above than the current price. The public float for PETS is 20.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.62% of that float. The average trading volume of PETS on January 14, 2024 was 523.84K shares.

PETS’s Market Performance

The stock of Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS) has seen a 1.40% increase in the past week, with a 4.92% rise in the past month, and a -22.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for PETS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for PETS stock, with a simple moving average of -38.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PETS Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, Petmed Express, Inc. saw -4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETS starting from FULGONI GIAN, who purchase 41,000 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Nov 09. After this action, FULGONI GIAN now owns 109,510 shares of Petmed Express, Inc., valued at $301,124 using the latest closing price.

Hulett Mathew N, the CEO & President of Petmed Express, Inc., purchase 13,850 shares at $7.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Hulett Mathew N is holding 613,850 shares at $100,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

+26.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petmed Express, Inc. stands at +0.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.18. Equity return is now at value -4.83, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 140.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.