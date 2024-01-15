PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PFSI stock has gone up by 2.31%, with a monthly gain of 4.12% and a quarterly surge of 29.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for PFSI stock, with a simple moving average of 22.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) Right Now?

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PFSI is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PFSI is $98.67, which is $12.41 above the current price. The public float for PFSI is 46.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFSI on January 14, 2024 was 275.96K shares.

PFSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 86.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that PennyMac (PFSI) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFSI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PFSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFSI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $115 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PFSI Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSI rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.64. In addition, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSI starting from MAZZELLA JOSEPH F, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $88.69 back on Dec 18. After this action, MAZZELLA JOSEPH F now owns 165,031 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., valued at $1,064,340 using the latest closing price.

Chang William Herbert, the Chief Capital Markets Officer of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., sale 9,900 shares at $91.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Chang William Herbert is holding 31,159 shares at $909,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.92 for the present operating margin

+87.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stands at +17.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.87. Equity return is now at value 6.21, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.16. Total debt to assets is 42.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.