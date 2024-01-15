Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) is 11.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PPBI is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) is $29.00, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for PPBI is 93.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On January 14, 2024, PPBI’s average trading volume was 532.54K shares.

PPBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) has plunged by -1.14 when compared to previous closing price of 27.97, but the company has seen a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-02 that IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $PPBI #PPBI–Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 29, 2024.

PPBI’s Market Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has seen a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.37% gain in the past month and a 28.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for PPBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.02% for PPBI stock, with a simple moving average of 22.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PPBI Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.78. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. saw -5.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from Karr Michael S, who sale 13,630 shares at the price of $29.35 back on Dec 19. After this action, Karr Michael S now owns 34,580 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., valued at $400,040 using the latest closing price.

Wright Lori R, the Sr. EVP, Deputy CFO of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $29.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wright Lori R is holding 27,462 shares at $385,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. stands at +32.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 8.45, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI), the company’s capital structure generated 49.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.18. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.