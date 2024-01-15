P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIII) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-10 that P3 Health Partners shares jumped in Wednesday premarket trading after the healthcare company guided for a strong rise in 2024 revenue and positive underlying earnings (EBITDA) as it grows its Medicare Advantage member base. In an update ahead of a presentation at a J.P.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIII) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PIII is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PIII is 50.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.28% of that float. The average trading volume for PIII on January 14, 2024 was 390.07K shares.

PIII’s Market Performance

PIII stock saw an increase of 1.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.02% and a quarterly increase of -15.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.35% for P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for PIII’s stock, with a -35.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PIII stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PIII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PIII in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PIII Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares surge +25.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2930. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Sep 13. After this action, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I now owns 50,025,442 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc, valued at $238,221 using the latest closing price.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, the 10% Owner of P3 Health Partners Inc, purchase 90,000 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I is holding 49,935,442 shares at $236,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.44 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for P3 Health Partners Inc stands at -25.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.55. Equity return is now at value -94.98, with -11.08 for asset returns.

Based on P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII), the company’s capital structure generated 1,836.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.84. Total debt to assets is 12.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,809.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.