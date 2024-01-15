Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) has gone up by 2.36% for the week, with a 3.77% rise in the past month and a -0.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.33% for OXSQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for OXSQ stock, with a simple moving average of 4.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Right Now?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OXSQ is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OXSQ is 51.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OXSQ on January 14, 2024 was 222.60K shares.

OXSQ) stock’s latest price update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.33 in relation to its previous close of 3.02. However, the company has experienced a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that Greenwich, Conn., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-833-470-1428, access code number 495860. There will be a recording available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 176763.

OXSQ Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXSQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXSQ rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Oxford Square Capital Corp. saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OXSQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-171.12 for the present operating margin

+85.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oxford Square Capital Corp. stands at -200.00. The total capital return value is set at -19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.66.

Based on Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), the company’s capital structure generated 134.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.33. Total debt to assets is 56.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.