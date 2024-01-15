Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OSG is 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OSG is 51.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSG on January 14, 2024 was 424.38K shares.

OSG) stock’s latest price update

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG)’s stock price has plunge by 3.31relation to previous closing price of 5.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that This article defines penny stocks as stocks that trade for less than $5 per share. Some companies may have revenue coming in the door at this level, but many are not yet profitable.

OSG’s Market Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) has seen a -2.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.50% gain in the past month and a 16.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for OSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.67% for OSG’s stock, with a 22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OSG Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from Norton Samuel H, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $4.78 back on Dec 15. After this action, Norton Samuel H now owns 2,368,296 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., valued at $238,830 using the latest closing price.

Luria Elaine Goodman, the Director of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Luria Elaine Goodman is holding 40,000 shares at $95,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.54 for the present operating margin

+19.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 15.13, with 4.91 for asset returns.

Based on Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), the company’s capital structure generated 193.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 52.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.