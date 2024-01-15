Osisko Development Corp (ODV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ODV is 50.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ODV on January 14, 2024 was 83.50K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ODV) stock’s latest price update

Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV)’s stock price has soared by 1.20 in relation to previous closing price of 2.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-08-09 that (Kitco News) – Sean Roosen, CEO and chair, Osisko Development Corp., said the recent joint-venture agreement between Osisko Mining and Gold Fields for the Windfall project in Quebec, including a CAD$300 million initial cash payment, is the best deal for OSK shareholders.

ODV’s Market Performance

ODV’s stock has fallen by -11.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.56% and a quarterly drop of -20.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.95% for Osisko Development Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.69% for ODV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.49% for the last 200 days.

ODV Trading at -12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODV fell by -11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Osisko Development Corp saw -13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ODV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.76 for the present operating margin

+1.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Osisko Development Corp stands at -300.50. The total capital return value is set at -5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.90. Equity return is now at value -14.38, with -11.16 for asset returns.

Based on Osisko Development Corp (ODV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.55. Total debt to assets is 1.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Osisko Development Corp (ODV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.