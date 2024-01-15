Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) is above average at 38.61x. The 36-month beta value for ORA is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ORA is $78.50, which is $8.55 above than the current price. The public float for ORA is 60.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. The average trading volume of ORA on January 14, 2024 was 500.97K shares.

ORA) stock’s latest price update

Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.96 in relation to its previous close of 70.63. However, the company has experienced a -4.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-07 that With the political and ideological winds pushing for increased sustainability, the concept of green stocks have jumped to the forefront. And don’t worry, this isn’t about tree hugging for its own sake (though you can do that if you wish).

ORA’s Market Performance

Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) has seen a -4.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.81% gain in the past month and a 4.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for ORA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.35% for ORA’s stock, with a -8.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $92 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ORA Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.53. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc saw -7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from Granot David, who sale 312 shares at the price of $64.69 back on Nov 17. After this action, Granot David now owns 4,071 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc, valued at $20,183 using the latest closing price.

SHARIR DAFNA, the Director of Ormat Technologies Inc, sale 312 shares at $64.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SHARIR DAFNA is holding 2,800 shares at $20,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.47 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies Inc stands at +8.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 5.17, with 2.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA), the company’s capital structure generated 109.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 44.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.