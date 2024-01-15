OneSpan Inc (OSPN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) has increased by 2.26 when compared to last closing price of 10.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. OneSpan will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OneSpan Inc (OSPN) is $11.67, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for OSPN is 35.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OSPN on January 14, 2024 was 576.23K shares.

OSPN’s Market Performance

The stock of OneSpan Inc (OSPN) has seen a 9.13% increase in the past week, with a 7.77% rise in the past month, and a 7.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for OSPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.51% for OSPN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSPN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for OSPN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSPN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $12 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OSPN Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSPN rose by +9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, OneSpan Inc saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSPN starting from Zenner Marc, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.47 back on Aug 14. After this action, Zenner Marc now owns 42,836 shares of OneSpan Inc, valued at $57,334 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+64.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpan Inc stands at -6.59. The total capital return value is set at -6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.54. Equity return is now at value -17.91, with -11.45 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpan Inc (OSPN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.00. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OneSpan Inc (OSPN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.