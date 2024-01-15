Onconetix Inc (ONCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ: ONCO) has dropped by -4.85 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ: ONCO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONCO is 3.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ONCO is 12.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONCO on January 14, 2024 was 437.45K shares.

ONCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Onconetix Inc (ONCO) has seen a -1.80% decrease in the past week, with a -28.38% drop in the past month, and a -54.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.21% for ONCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.57% for ONCO’s stock, with a -75.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONCO Trading at -32.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -33.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCO fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2018. In addition, Onconetix Inc saw -8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCO

The total capital return value is set at -113.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.61. Equity return is now at value -101.63, with -62.98 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Onconetix Inc (ONCO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.