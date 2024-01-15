ON24 Inc (ONTF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ON24 Inc (NYSE: ONTF) has increased by 3.17 when compared to last closing price of 6.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for ON24 (ONTF) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in ON24 Inc (NYSE: ONTF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONTF is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ONTF is 36.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On January 14, 2024, ONTF’s average trading volume was 363.11K shares.

ONTF’s Market Performance

ONTF’s stock has seen a 4.69% increase for the week, with a -3.12% drop in the past month and a 11.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for ON24 Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.56% for ONTF’s stock, with a -2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONTF Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTF rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, ON24 Inc saw -9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTF starting from Sharan Sharat, who sale 18,422 shares at the price of $6.97 back on Jan 09. After this action, Sharan Sharat now owns 2,501,359 shares of ON24 Inc, valued at $128,409 using the latest closing price.

Sharan Sharat, the President and Chief Executive of ON24 Inc, sale 18,422 shares at $7.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Sharan Sharat is holding 2,501,359 shares at $129,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.35 for the present operating margin

+72.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON24 Inc stands at -30.50. The total capital return value is set at -17.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.37. Equity return is now at value -21.26, with -15.09 for asset returns.

Based on ON24 Inc (ONTF), the company’s capital structure generated 3.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.94. Total debt to assets is 2.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ON24 Inc (ONTF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.