ODP Corporation (ODP): A Technical Analysis

ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ODP is 36.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ODP on January 14, 2024 was 281.20K shares.

ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 51.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-29 that BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ODP Corporation to Present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference Monday, December 4th, 2023.

ODP’s Market Performance

ODP’s stock has fallen by -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.16% and a quarterly rise of 17.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for ODP Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.06% for ODP’s stock, with a 11.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for ODP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ODP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ODP Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODP fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.92. In addition, ODP Corporation saw -8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODP starting from MOFFITT KEVIN, who sale 12,070 shares at the price of $50.65 back on Dec 15. After this action, MOFFITT KEVIN now owns 56,641 shares of ODP Corporation, valued at $611,382 using the latest closing price.

MOFFITT KEVIN, the EVP, President of Office Depot of ODP Corporation, sale 1,930 shares at $50.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that MOFFITT KEVIN is holding 68,711 shares at $96,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.49 for the present operating margin

+21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for ODP Corporation stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 15.98, with 5.05 for asset returns.

Based on ODP Corporation (ODP), the company’s capital structure generated 90.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.45. Total debt to assets is 28.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ODP Corporation (ODP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.