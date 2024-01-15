Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE): A Technical Analysis

Obsidian Energy Ltd (AMEX: OBE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OBE is 76.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OBE on January 14, 2024 was 383.47K shares.

OBE) stock’s latest price update

Obsidian Energy Ltd (AMEX: OBE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 6.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Seeking Alpha welcomes 25 new analysts who have published their first articles in December 2023. The new analysts cover a wide range of areas of interest, including long/short equity, growth, tech, value, and more. We’ve compiled all of their firsts here for your review and to showcase the new perspectives being offered on the platform. We’ve added a summary table this time as well.

OBE’s Market Performance

Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) has seen a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.14% gain in the past month and a -17.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for OBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.19% for OBE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.98% for the last 200 days.

OBE Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBE fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, Obsidian Energy Ltd saw -1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.61 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Obsidian Energy Ltd stands at +104.98. The total capital return value is set at 22.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 62.90. Equity return is now at value 54.89, with 37.40 for asset returns.

Based on Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE), the company’s capital structure generated 14.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.77. Total debt to assets is 10.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.