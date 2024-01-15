Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.84 in comparison to its previous close of 18.46, however, the company has experienced a -2.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Nu Skin (NUS) is benefiting from the Nu Vision 2025 strategy driven by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. However, escalating macroeconomic pressures are hampering key markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Right Now?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) by analysts is $21.00, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for NUS is 48.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of NUS was 625.36K shares.

NUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) has seen a -2.74% decrease in the past week, with a -0.55% drop in the past month, and a -1.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for NUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.75% for NUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NUS Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.18. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. saw -6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from LIPMAN ANDREW D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $19.39 back on Dec 26. After this action, LIPMAN ANDREW D now owns 33,225 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., valued at $38,780 using the latest closing price.

LIPMAN ANDREW D, the Director of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $17.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that LIPMAN ANDREW D is holding 35,225 shares at $34,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+68.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 7.03, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS), the company’s capital structure generated 58.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.71. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.