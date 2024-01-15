Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock Experiences 10.12% Monthly Change

In the past week, NOMD stock has gone up by 0.79%, with a monthly gain of 10.12% and a quarterly surge of 24.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Nomad Foods Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.66% for NOMD’s stock, with a 4.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is above average at 14.01x. The 36-month beta value for NOMD is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOMD is $21.31, which is $5.29 above than the current price. The public float for NOMD is 144.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of NOMD on January 14, 2024 was 711.03K shares.

NOMD) stock’s latest price update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.06 in comparison to its previous close of 17.84, however, the company has experienced a 0.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that You can go small or you can go big, but ahead of market ambiguities, investors may be best served with mid-cap stocks. Sure, the sector might sound a bit boring.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NOMD Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw 5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.73 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomad Foods Limited stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.16. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.37 for asset returns.

Based on Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), the company’s capital structure generated 83.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 34.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.