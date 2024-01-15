New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 12.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-05 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) (“New Mountain” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 on Monday, February 26, 2024 after markets close. The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. During the live conference call, the Company’s officers will review the fourth quarter and year ended December 31,.

Is It Worth Investing in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is above average at 11.41x. The 36-month beta value for NMFC is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NMFC is $13.14, which is $0.25 above than the current price. The public float for NMFC is 90.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume of NMFC on January 14, 2024 was 358.90K shares.

NMFC’s Market Performance

NMFC stock saw an increase of 0.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.09% and a quarterly increase of 1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for NMFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NMFC Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.87. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corporation saw 1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from HAMWEE ROBERT, who sale 15 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Jul 27. After this action, HAMWEE ROBERT now owns 549,373 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation, valued at $193 using the latest closing price.

Boswerger Laura Holson, the COO and CFO of New Mountain Finance Corporation, purchase 14,975 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Boswerger Laura Holson is holding 49,398 shares at $178,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.83 for the present operating margin

+78.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Mountain Finance Corporation stands at +21.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41.

Based on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC), the company’s capital structure generated 150.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.11. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.