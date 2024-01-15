Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NMRA is 48.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of NMRA was 292.22K shares.

The stock price of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA) has plunged by -5.57 when compared to previous closing price of 15.25, but the company has seen a -9.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

NMRA’s Market Performance

NMRA’s stock has fallen by -9.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.85% and a quarterly rise of 49.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.78% for Neumora Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for NMRA stock, with a simple moving average of 13.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NMRA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NMRA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $13 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NMRA Trading at 7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRA fell by -9.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. saw -15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMRA starting from ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC, who purchase 3,357 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Nov 14. After this action, ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC now owns 4,131,207 shares of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., valued at $40,217 using the latest closing price.

Burow Kristina, the Director of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., purchase 3,357 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Burow Kristina is holding 4,131,207 shares at $40,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRA

The total capital return value is set at -30.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.42.

Based on Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.