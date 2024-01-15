Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 22.07, however, the company has experienced a 6.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-12 that WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its third-quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NETSCOUT will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The number for the conference call is (203) 518-9708. The conference call ID is NTCTQ324. A replay of the call will be made available after 12:00 p.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) Right Now?

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTCT is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTCT is $29.33, which is $7.19 above the current market price. The public float for NTCT is 68.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for NTCT on January 14, 2024 was 758.51K shares.

NTCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) has seen a 6.03% increase in the past week, with a 5.23% rise in the past month, and a -16.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for NTCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.76% for NTCT’s stock, with a -16.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NTCT Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCT rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.98. In addition, Netscout Systems Inc saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTCT starting from SZABADOS MICHAEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.04 back on Dec 07. After this action, SZABADOS MICHAEL now owns 31,084 shares of Netscout Systems Inc, valued at $105,179 using the latest closing price.

DOWNING JOHN, the EVP, World-Wide Sales of Netscout Systems Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $20.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that DOWNING JOHN is holding 114,115 shares at $60,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.62 for the present operating margin

+67.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netscout Systems Inc stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.57. Equity return is now at value 3.35, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 5.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.