Netgear Inc’s (NTGR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NTGR stock has gone down by -0.78%, with a monthly decline of -4.83% and a quarterly surge of 23.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Netgear Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for NTGR’s stock, with a 0.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NTGR is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTGR is $23.50, which is $9.52 above the current market price. The public float for NTGR is 27.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for NTGR on January 14, 2024 was 271.21K shares.

NTGR stock's latest price update

The stock price of Netgear Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 13.98, but the company has seen a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that WIX unveils a new revenue-sharing initiative to empower professionals and stimulate business growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTGR stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for NTGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTGR in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $30 based on the research report published on July 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NTGR Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTGR fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.50. In addition, Netgear Inc saw -4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTGR starting from Westhead Martin, who sale 2,044 shares at the price of $14.16 back on Jan 03. After this action, Westhead Martin now owns 51,720 shares of Netgear Inc, valued at $28,943 using the latest closing price.

Kim Andrew Wonki, the SVP, Legal and Corp Dev of Netgear Inc, sale 5,586 shares at $14.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Kim Andrew Wonki is holding 99,347 shares at $83,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+26.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netgear Inc stands at -7.40. The total capital return value is set at -4.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -18.89, with -11.81 for asset returns.

Based on Netgear Inc (NTGR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.77. Total debt to assets is 4.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netgear Inc (NTGR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.