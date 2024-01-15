NET Power Inc (NPWR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for NPWR is 18.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NPWR on January 14, 2024 was 285.92K shares.

NPWR) stock’s latest price update

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.22 in relation to previous closing price of 9.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-07 that NET Power owns the IP for the only cost-effective natural gas power plant design that does not emit CO2, making it a valuable player in the industry. NET Power is an high-risk investment with no real sales or profits, but consensus estimates suggest potential for over 20% annual compound growth for the next 20 years. In addition to execution risk, the company is exposed to natural gas prices, regulatory risk, potentially disruptive innovation, and numerous other risks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NPWR’s Market Performance

NPWR’s stock has risen by 1.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.64% and a quarterly drop of -29.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for NET Power Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for NPWR’s stock, with a -20.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPWR stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NPWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NPWR in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $36 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NPWR Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPWR rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, NET Power Inc saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPWR starting from MAHON JAMES, who sale 26,126 shares at the price of $15.12 back on Sep 13. After this action, MAHON JAMES now owns 0 shares of NET Power Inc, valued at $394,975 using the latest closing price.

MAHON JAMES, the General Counsel and Secretary of NET Power Inc, sale 5,268 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that MAHON JAMES is holding 26,126 shares at $79,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPWR

The total capital return value is set at -1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value -82.58, with -12.58 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NET Power Inc (NPWR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.