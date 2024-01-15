Navigating the Volatility of Nustar Energy L P’s (NS) Stock

In the past week, NS stock has gone up by 0.70%, with a monthly gain of 4.15% and a quarterly surge of 9.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Nustar Energy L P The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.92% for NS’s stock, with a 10.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) Right Now?

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nustar Energy L P (NS) is $18.75, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for NS is 111.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NS on January 14, 2024 was 641.92K shares.

NS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 18.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-09 that SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. Persons interested in listen-only participation may access the conference call directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ix273q3o. Persons interested in Q&A participation may pre-register for the conference call and obtain a d.

Analysts’ Opinion of NS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

NS Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NS rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.51. In addition, Nustar Energy L P saw 0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.03 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nustar Energy L P stands at +13.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Nustar Energy L P (NS), the company’s capital structure generated 249.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.35. Total debt to assets is 67.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,294.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nustar Energy L P (NS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.