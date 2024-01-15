Navigating the Volatility of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc.’s (LXEO) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.58% for LXEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.66% for LXEO stock, with a simple moving average of 21.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LXEO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LXEO is 12.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LXEO on January 14, 2024 was 139.72K shares.

LXEO) stock’s latest price update

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LXEO)’s stock price has plunge by 5.62relation to previous closing price of 14.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LXEO ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023. Lexeo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of -$12.36.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXEO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LXEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LXEO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LXEO Trading at 21.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +30.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEO rose by +7.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.42. In addition, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXEO starting from Longitude Capital Partners IV, who purchase 454,545 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Nov 07. After this action, Longitude Capital Partners IV, now owns 2,567,100 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,999,995 using the latest closing price.

Omega Fund VI, L.P., the 10% Owner of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 454,545 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Omega Fund VI, L.P. is holding 2,157,623 shares at $4,999,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9252.14 for the present operating margin

-75.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -9063.76. The total capital return value is set at -56.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.

Based on Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.