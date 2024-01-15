Navigating the Volatility of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) Stock

The stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has seen a -3.73% decrease in the past week, with a 7.47% gain in the past month, and a -7.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for GLDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.38% for GLDD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) by analysts is $12.00, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for GLDD is 64.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of GLDD was 377.19K shares.

GLDD) stock’s latest price update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 7.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Great Lakes’ (GLDD) strong bidding ability and project execution bode well. Yet, macroeconomic woes continue to hurt.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLDD stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for GLDD by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GLDD in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $4 based on the research report published on August 08, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

GLDD Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLDD fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLDD starting from Levenson Ryan, who purchase 121,721 shares at the price of $6.82 back on May 19. After this action, Levenson Ryan now owns 333,888 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, valued at $830,490 using the latest closing price.

Levenson Ryan, the Director of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, purchase 6,860 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Levenson Ryan is holding 212,167 shares at $46,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

+7.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stands at -5.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.48. Equity return is now at value -10.18, with -3.84 for asset returns.

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), the company’s capital structure generated 112.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.89. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.