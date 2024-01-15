Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 32.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of MWG was 179.60K shares.

MWG) stock’s latest price update

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX: MWG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Four small issuers began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.

MWG’s Market Performance

MWG’s stock has fallen by -1.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.82% and a quarterly drop of -30.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.30% for Multi Ways Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.62% for MWG’s stock, with a -74.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWG Trading at 14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares surge +18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -1.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2359. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd saw 22.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+28.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Multi Ways Holdings Ltd stands at +5.39. The total capital return value is set at 5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.98.

Based on Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG), the company’s capital structure generated 334.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.01. Total debt to assets is 32.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.