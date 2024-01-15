Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has seen a -10.88% decrease in the past week, with a -9.76% drop in the past month, and a 39.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for MOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.23% for MOR stock, with a simple moving average of 21.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) is 15.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOR is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) is $34.25, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for MOR is 149.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On January 14, 2024, MOR’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

MOR) stock’s latest price update

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.63. However, the company has seen a -10.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2024-01-08 that PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MOR Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.43. In addition, Morphosys AG ADR saw -13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.34 for the present operating margin

+79.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphosys AG ADR stands at -54.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.66. Equity return is now at value 2881.09, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Morphosys AG ADR (MOR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.32. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.