Monro Inc (MNRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNRO is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNRO is $28.00, which is -$0.19 below the current price. The public float for MNRO is 30.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNRO on January 14, 2024 was 461.39K shares.

The stock of Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) has decreased by -1.30 when compared to last closing price of 28.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Investors looking for stocks in the Consumer Services – Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) or Mister Car Wash (MCW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

MNRO’s Market Performance

Monro Inc (MNRO) has experienced a 1.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.18% drop in the past month, and a 7.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for MNRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.98% for MNRO’s stock, with a -21.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNRO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MNRO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MNRO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MNRO Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.82. In addition, Monro Inc saw -3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNRO starting from Broderick Michael T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $35.03 back on Aug 02. After this action, Broderick Michael T now owns 85,487 shares of Monro Inc, valued at $350,260 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+34.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monro Inc stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.79. Equity return is now at value 4.94, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Monro Inc (MNRO), the company’s capital structure generated 96.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.05. Total debt to assets is 37.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monro Inc (MNRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.