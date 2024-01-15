Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.64relation to previous closing price of 588.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-09 that Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer says Nvidia, Marvell, Monolithic, and Broadcom are the “top 2024 picks” to play artificial intelligence.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for MPWR is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPWR is $623.45, which is $44.69 above the current market price. The public float for MPWR is 45.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for MPWR on January 14, 2024 was 521.64K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

The stock of Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) has seen a 0.83% increase in the past week, with a -2.86% drop in the past month, and a 17.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for MPWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.32% for MPWR stock, with a simple moving average of 14.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $750 based on the research report published on December 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MPWR Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $609.77. In addition, Monolithic Power System Inc saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Sciammas Maurice, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $582.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, Sciammas Maurice now owns 143,559 shares of Monolithic Power System Inc, valued at $6,403,239 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Deming, the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of Monolithic Power System Inc, sale 11,515 shares at $589.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Xiao Deming is holding 210,421 shares at $6,786,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.81 for the present operating margin

+58.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power System Inc stands at +24.39. The total capital return value is set at 36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.00. Equity return is now at value 25.87, with 21.11 for asset returns.

Based on Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23. Total debt to assets is 0.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.