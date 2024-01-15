Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGAM is 3.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGAM is 15.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On January 14, 2024, MGAM’s average trading volume was 508.08K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MGAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ: MGAM) has decreased by -4.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-06-12 that LOS ANGELES, CA, WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, social platform development and data services in India, today announced that the Company will be presenting at PWR Up LA on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023. PWR Up is an Esports Awards industry event hosted by Nixon Peabody at their Los Angeles facility at 300 S.

MGAM’s Market Performance

Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) has experienced a -13.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.93% drop in the past month, and a -35.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.73% for MGAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.47% for MGAM stock, with a simple moving average of -40.16% for the last 200 days.

MGAM Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGAM fell by -13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3249. In addition, Mobile Global Esports Inc saw -12.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGAM starting from Pross David Randall, who sale 550 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 31. After this action, Pross David Randall now owns 650,000 shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc, valued at $1,210 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGAM

The total capital return value is set at -27.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.62. Equity return is now at value -55.59, with -52.83 for asset returns.

Based on Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 39.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.