Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) has seen a 0.83% increase in the past week, with a 4.68% gain in the past month, and a 14.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for MITK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.31% for MITK’s stock, with a 12.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) is above average at 72.21x. The 36-month beta value for MITK is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MITK is $17.60, which is $5.52 above than the current price. The public float for MITK is 44.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.40% of that float. The average trading volume of MITK on January 14, 2024 was 405.58K shares.

MITK) stock’s latest price update

Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.82relation to previous closing price of 12.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Mitek Systems operates a digital identity verification and mobile deposit platform and trades at a massive discount to software peers. The company is poised for growth in the identity verification market, with sticky customer relationships and a new CFO to improve reporting compliance. Mitek’s competitive advantages include proprietary technology, a portfolio of identity solutions, and high customer loyalty.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $17 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MITK Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.62. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS, who sale 56,113 shares at the price of $10.86 back on Dec 07. After this action, CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS now owns 500,795 shares of Mitek Systems Inc, valued at $609,387 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Michael E, the General Manager of Mitek Systems Inc, sale 7,242 shares at $10.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Diamond Michael E is holding 266,304 shares at $78,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc stands at +4.55. Equity return is now at value 4.76, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.