Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 1.40. However, the company has seen a -1.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Every now and then, speculation – within carefully defined limits – may be appropriate, which brings us to the case for medical robotics stocks to buy. Sure, you can gamble on just about anything these days and a non-zero probability exists for their upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) is $8.00, which is $6.64 above the current market price. The public float for MBOT is 10.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MBOT on January 14, 2024 was 910.83K shares.

MBOT’s Market Performance

MBOT stock saw an increase of -1.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.33% and a quarterly increase of 3.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.85% for Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for MBOT’s stock, with a -25.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MBOT Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4130. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc saw -17.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

The total capital return value is set at -116.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.36. Equity return is now at value -164.21, with -129.89 for asset returns.

Based on Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.